Plane crash kills two in US's Florida

A father and daughter were killed in a small plane crash on Monday in Florida, which was bound for Jamaica on a hurricane relief mission, according to their ministry.

Alexander Wurm, 53, and his 22-year-old daughter, Serena Wurm, died after the aircraft crashed into a waterway in a residential area of Coral Springs, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

Ignite the Fire Ministry released a statement on Monday night, saying Alexander Wurm was known for his "warmth and unwavering kindness" and that he "devoted his life to serving others."

"Throughout his life, Alex travelled extensively, reaching various countries and continents, where he tirelessly worked to bring faith, compassion, and support to those in need. His legacy of faith and compassion touched countless lives," the ministry added.

The ministry said Serena Wurm, "following in her father’s footsteps, was a beacon of empathy and hope, inspiring all with her commitment to humanitarian work."

Adding that, "Together, their final journey embodied selflessness and courage, reminding us of the power of service and love."

Alexander and Serena Wrum are survived by their wife and mother, Candace, and two children, son James, 17, and daughter Christiana, 20.

RHM/