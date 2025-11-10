Bengaluru on high alert after Delhi Red Fort blast: report

In the wake of the deadly car explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, where at least 10 people have been reported dead and over 15 others injured, the Indian authorities have declared a high alert across major cities in India, including Bengaluru. The incident has triggered widespread concern, prompting the Karnataka Police to enhance security protocols statewide, The Hans India reported.

In response to the blast in Delhi, the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), Dr. M.A. Saleem, issued an official order directing district police chiefs (SPs) to enforce heightened vigilance across key locations, including airports, ports, railway stations, bus terminals, markets, and other public spaces.

In Bengaluru, the Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has instructed officers to intensify patrols, particularly in sensitive areas, and to increase surveillance in areas with high foot traffic. The Commissioner has also ordered checks at hotels and lodges, focusing on questioning out-of-state individuals. Additionally, instructions have been given to ensure enhanced night patrols, with specific directives for Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), and Inspectors to monitor the city closely.

These measures are part of a broader initiative to prevent any untoward incidents in the wake of the Delhi blast, as intelligence agencies continue their investigations into the cause of the explosion. Police forces across the state are working in tandem with local authorities to maintain peace and ensure the safety of residents, the report added.

