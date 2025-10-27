Iran urges reform for a just, representative United Nations

Speaking at a ceremony on Monday at the Foreign Ministry’s Institute for Political and International Studies, Esmaeil Baghaei said that the current state of global affairs reflects the failure of certain powers to uphold the UN Charter’s fundamental principles.

He said the UN was founded “on the ashes of a devastating world war,” as a reminder of humankind’s painful experiences and a commitment to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

“Now is not the time for retreat or passivity. We believe in justice; we believe in a United Nations that is the true representative of the rights of nations,” he declared.

He said the UN’s foremost mission, namely maintaining international peace and security, has been undermined by the unilateral and self-serving behavior of a few powerful states.

The objectives and principles of the UN Charter have been subject to distortion and violation by those who should have been its guardians, particularly within the Security Council, he noted.

Baghaei censured the United States and some of its allies over being “the biggest violators” of the UN Charter, pointing to their support for Israel’s ongoing war against Palestinians.

“Over the past two years, while committing one of the most extensive ongoing genocides in history in the occupied Palestinian territories, the Israeli regime has launched military attacks on several countries and committed acts of terrorism with full support and complicity from the US and certain European states,” he said.

The spokesperson also condemned Washington’s policies in Latin America, saying its interference and threats against Venezuela, Cuba, and other nations violated international law and peace.

Baghaei underlined that Iran has always been “a steadfast supporter of peace, justice, human dignity, and friendly relations among nations,” and continues to act as a responsible member of the UN despite decades of bias and unfair treatment.

Reaffirming Iran’s commitment to multilateralism, he said, “We have never considered the United Nations an ineffective body, nor have we threatened its institutions. Let us renew our pledge to build a United Nations that can prevent the scourge of war for present and future generations.”

MNA/