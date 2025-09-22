Armed Forces ready to counter any threat: General Sayyari

Rear Admiral Sayyari made the remarks on the sidelines of the signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and the Red Crescent Society on Monday.

In response to US claims about restrictions on Iran’s missile range, he said, “Our primary responsibility is to keep our defensive readiness up-to-date against any threat and any enemy. We have made progress in this area and continue to do so.”

He added, “We are prepared to counter any enemy threats. However, the outcome will depend on politicians pursuing negotiations, both direct and indirect. The military, on the other hand, is always ready to act.”

Rear Admiral Sayyari said, “Rest assured that the Armed Forces—including the Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Law Enforcement Force, the Basij, and the Ministry of Defense—are united under the command of the Commander-in-Chief, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. We all share the readiness to respond to any threat, as this is our duty.”

