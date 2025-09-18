Iran to face India at FIBA U-16 Women's Asia Cup

The Iranians made it all the way to the finale in 2023 only to see its Division A promotion bid get crushed by the Philippines.

Iran, who had lost to India 70-67 in group phase, looks to exact revenge against the unbeaten team on Friday.

Iran’s Elena Ahmadian led the way with a game-high 14 points alongside 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks to submit a full line.

Hasti Khazaei finished with 10 points and 7 rebounds, while Anahita Amini nearly registered a double-double performance as she finished with 9 points and 8 rebounds which she laced with 2 steals.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, will try to take home the bronze medal as a consolation after falling short of the ultimate goal, as they're set to take on Indonesia in the Third-Place Game on Friday as well.

MNA/TSN