Resistance, unity way to confront Zionist regime: cleric

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers in Tehran, Ayaollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami called for a united Islamic front against the Zionist regime.

"The way to confront the Zionist regime is not to plead with the United Nations. This regime is committing crimes before the world. The only way is to concentrate powers and crush this regime," Khatai said.

Citing the words of Imam Ali (AS) that “the answer to the one who throws a rock is a rock,” he added, “The world’s great leaders and Imam Khomeini (RA) emphasized that this cancerous tumor must be destroyed. The least action that Islamic countries can take is to completely cut off political and commercial relations with this bloodthirsty and executioner regime.”

He also praised the global “Thamud” convoy, which was held with the participation of more than 70 ships from 44 countries and hundreds of global activists, and considered it a powerful demonstration of unity beyond borders, religions, and ideologies boundaries.

Referring to the role of Hezbollah in Lebanon, Ayatollah Khatami stated, "Disarming Hezbollah is dangerous for the Islamic world. Hezbollah is the powerful arm of the Islamic nation, and this capability must be used to confront the Zionist regime."

MNA/6586766