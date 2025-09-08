Iran has not yet decided on NPT withdrawal: Spox.

Addressing his weekly presser on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, "Iran is a member of the NPT and committed to the safeguards agreement. The issue of withdrawing from the NPT has only been raised in the parliament at a limited level and so far no definitive decision has been taken in this regard."

Regarding the international community's silence on the Zionist regime's nuclear program and its nuclear warheads, the spokesman said, "This is a fact. This regime is the only obstacle to the realization of a West Asian region free of weapons of mass destruction, and it is the only regime that is not a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty in our region. It is also a dangerous regime that commits genocide and occupies the territory of two countries, and is a serious and immediate threat to global peace and security."

Iran's parliament is considering a significant shift in its nuclear policy by debating a bill that could lead to the country's withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). This legislative move comes after the unlawful and hostile attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran's nuclear facilities. The proposed bill aims to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), halt inspections, and review Iran's commitments under the NPT.

MNA/