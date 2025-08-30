IRGC dismantles terrorist group linked to Mossad in NE Iran

These elements had sent the information of vital and sensitive centers as well as prominent military figures to Mossad agents during the recent 12-day war with Israel regime.

According to the reports, they were trying to design and implement operations against the state and military officials and destroy important centers in the holy city of Mashhad.

Also, quantities of raw materials for making launchers, bombs, explosives and explosive traps were discovered in this operation.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

