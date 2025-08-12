  1. World
Aug 12, 2025, 3:07 PM

50 militants killed in 4-day military ops. in SW Pakistan

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – Pakistani security forces have killed 50 militants during a four-day operation in the country's southwest Balochistan province, the military said on Tuesday.

The latest action was carried out on the night of Aug. 10 and the morning of Aug. 11 in the Zhob district, in which three terrorists were killed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army, said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

Earlier engagements in the same area happened from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, in which 47 militants were killed in separate operations, according to the statement.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the slain militants, the statement said.

