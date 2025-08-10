Iran’s scholars key to solving nation’s problems

Speaking at Saturday’s ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of ACECR, Pezeshkian said, “My hope lies entirely with ACECR members and scholars who care about the country, and my administration will welcome them with open arms.”

Opening the event, the president honored the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution—especially those who fell during the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime—paying tribute to their sacrifice and courage.

He highlighted the determination of the Iranian people in resisting enemy schemes, “Since the Islamic Revolution’s victory, the enemies of our nation have launched numerous complex plots to undermine our resilience and progress. They have martyred over 20,000 dedicated volunteers in attempts to derail the revolution, yet failed to reach their goals. If those volunteers were here today with the same spirit and sincerity, many of our current problems would not exist. The enemies have deliberately taken our elites from us.”

Pezeshkian underscored the decisive role of scholars in rescuing the country, saying, “This nation can only be saved by scholars who possess the knowledge, capability, and strong will to resolve the homeland’s issues.”

Turning to the situation in the region, Pezeshkian condemned the relentless hostility of Iran’s enemies, stressing, “We are witnessing blatant and inhumane crimes, particularly in Gaza, as proof of this enmity. It is both surprising and shameful that those who stand for dignity and resist aggressors are labeled as terrorists by countries that arm and support a criminal regime killing innocent women and children, violating all treaties and international laws, while hypocritically speaking of peace, security, and human rights.”

The president also criticized the double standards of pro-Israeli media by underlining, “They show an image of a Zionist prisoner allegedly suffering from malnutrition due to the blockade in Gaza, and so-called human rights experts accuse resistance groups of abuses—yet they ignore who has blocked water, food, and medicine from reaching innocent women and children. Where are the international human rights organizations? Do they truly understand what human rights mean?”

MNA/6555833