Iran hit ‘beating heart’ of Israeli technologies: Cohen

One of the key targets of Iran’s Operation True Promise III was the Weizmann Institute of Science, which was rendered completely inoperative by Iranian missiles launched in response to Israel's war of aggression against the Islamic Republic. The institute is a major research center closely tied to the Israeli military, particularly in the development of advanced technologies.

More than a month after Iran’s retaliatory missile strike against the Israeli regime, reactions among Israeli politicians continue.

Meirav Cohen, a former minister and current member of the Knesset, visited the ruins of the Weizmann Institute and described the strike as purposeful and strategic.

“Iran’s missiles hitting the Weizmann Institute was no accident,” she wrote on social media. “Iran targeted the beating heart of Israel’s technology and knew exactly why it was doing so.”

She added that the institute is not just an academic center but “the birthplace of nearly 19,000 registered inventions, 135 startups, and top-tier technologies,” and home to Nobel, Turing, and Wolf Prize laureates.

