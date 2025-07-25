Pakistani army chief in China for talks on strategic ties

Upon his arrival, Munir met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a meeting that highlighted the depth of the bilateral relationship.

According to China's state-run news agency Xinhua, Wang Yi reiterated that the Chinese military strongly supports the friendship between China and Pakistan. Munir, for his part, lavished praise on Beijing, calling the two nations "iron brothers" — a term often used to underline the strength and reliability of their partnership.

The visit comes at a time when Pakistan received an "appropriate reply" to its terror attack in Pahalgam in April. Having lost ground, it is now desperate to bolster its military diplomacy with its all-weather friend, China.

Ties between China and Pakistan have long been close, and Beijing had extended considerable support to Islamabad during India’s Operation Sindoor. During his visit, Munir made repeated overtures of gratitude, describing the China-Pakistan relationship as one that has "stood the test of time".

Munir said that strengthening friendly cooperation with China enjoys broad support across Pakistani society. He pledged that the Pakistani military will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese citizens, enterprises and projects in Pakistan, while actively enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation with China.

He also thanked China for backing Pakistan on various fronts and assured that the Pakistani military remains fully committed to protecting Chinese nationals and infrastructure projects in the country. "Every necessary step has been taken to ensure their security," he said, "and this commitment will continue".

RHM/