Suicide car bomb targets Ugandan peacekeepers in Somalia

A suicide car bombing struck a convoy of Ugandan peacekeepers from the African Union Suppport and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) near the towns of Sabid and Anole in the Lower Shabelle region—an area recently recaptured from militants by Ugandan and Somali forces.

The militant group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack via its affiliated media outlets, alleging that 20 Ugandan soldiers were killed and over 43 others injured. The group also claimed that nine Somali soldiers were killed and eight wounded, with at least three armored vehicles destroyed in the blast.

According to the insurgent-affiliated media, the bombing was carried out by a suicide bomber driving a vehicle laden with explosives, targeting the joint convoy.

This marks the second deadly bombing in recent weeks targeting Ugandan forces in the Sabid and Anole area, located southwest of the capital, Mogadishu. Last month, a similar suicide car bombing in the same area killed over a dozen Ugandan troops and wounded several others.

Ugandan military officials later confirmed that incident as the deadliest attack on their peacekeepers in Somalia in the past two years.

RHM/