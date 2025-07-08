Iran vows 'more crushing' retaliation if Israel attacks again

“Our response to any potential attack by the occupying regime of al-Quds will be characterized by increased force, severity, efficacy, and a level of consequence that will evoke deep regret,” he told Defapress.

Referring to the prevailing global expert opinion on Iran’s triumph over the Israeli regime, Shekarchi noted, “We won the 12-day war and dealt a severe blow to the Zionist regime.”

Highlighting Iran’s successive crushing retaliations against the Zionist regime, he further stated, “We forced this criminal regime to cease its aggression through our strikes.”

Shekarchi emphasized the high level of preparedness within Iran’s armed forces, issuing a stark warning: “Should the Zionist regime initiate any further actions, they will face a powerful response.”

On Friday, the spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini said Iran will no longer observe any red line if the Israeli regime carries out another act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders and nuclear scientists and killing civilians.

The Israeli attacks also targeted military and nuclear sites as well as vital non-military infrastructure, including a building of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), healthcare centers, outreach facilities, and both residential neighborhoods and rural communities, inflicting widespread civilian harm.

The attacks caused over 900 civilian fatalities.

In response, the Iranian armed forces, led by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), launched a powerful and unprecedented retaliatory campaign, Operation True Promise III, against the Israeli regime, using many of its domestically developed new-generation missiles for the first time.

Hundreds of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones overwhelmed Israeli air defenses and struck key military, intelligence, industrial, energy, and R&D facilities across the occupied Palestinian territories.

On June 24, the Israeli regime, isolated and abandoned, declared a unilateral halt to its aggression, announced on its behalf by US President Donald Trump.

