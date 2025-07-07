Iran’s government congratulates success of deaf futsal team

In an official joint statement on Monday, Fatemeh Mohajerani, the Government spokesperson, along with Ali Rabiei, Social Affairs Advisor to Iran's President, and Zahra Behrouz Azar, Deputy for Women and Family Affairs, celebrated the team’s extraordinary achievement.

This proud and inspiring victory by our national deaf futsal team was great new news because it was achieved when the country going through the difficult days of war, the spokeswoman said.

The officials termed the accomplishment as a reflection of Iranian resilience, national solidarity, and spiritual strength.

They praised the team’s determination and courage, noting that this championship goes beyond winning medals, reverberating a powerful message of perseverance, faith, and unity across the world.

Iran secured the title by defeating Brazil 2-0 to win the 2025 World Deaf Futsal Championships held in Montesilvano, Italy, from June 14 to 27.

TM/MNA