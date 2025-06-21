UNRC, British Red Cross express solidarity with IRCS

The United Nations Resident Coordinator (UNRC) in Iran, Stefan Priesner, and the British Red Cross chief executive officer, Béatrice Butsana-Sita, have voiced support and solidarity with the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), following Israeli airstrikes on the country.

“Dear Dr. Kolivand, reaching out to you in solidarity with the people of Iran. I understand that IRCS is on the ground and so many helpers have been mobilized.

Kindly let me know if the UN can provide any support to humanitarian efforts,” Priesner wrote in a message to Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the IRCS.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the British Red Cross expressed her condolences over the death of Mahdi Zartaji, an aid worker with the IRCS, who was martyred in an Israeli airstrike in East Azarbaijan province.

In a letter addressed to Kolivand, Butsana-Sita paid tribute to humanitarian services of the members of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

“Dear Dr.Kolivand, I am deeply saddened to be sending to you this letter of condolence as we learned with great sorrow of the death of Mr. Mahdi Zartaji, a member of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

We stand in solidarity with your staff and volunteers who are responding to the humanitarian situation and admire the profound sense of commitment and humanitarian service from all at the Iranian Red Crescent Society. We rely heavily on the courage and willingness of our staff and volunteers, who despite the risks and challenges, always strive to reach those in need.

We recognise and commend all of the members of the National Society who continue to work bravely and tirelessly in accordance with our Fundamental Principles to fulfil their humanitarian mission at this exceptionally difficult time.

On behalf of the British Red Cross, please accept and share our deepest condolences and sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr. Mahdi Zartaji. You and your colleagues will continue to remain in our thoughts at this difficult time.”

Two other members of the IRCS were killed after Israeli forces targeted relief and rescue teams engaged in emergency operations in District 22 of Tehran.

According to reports, the IRCS teams were in the midst of providing humanitarian assistance when they came under direct attack by the Zionist regime. The assault led to the martyrdom of two aid workers, highlighting brutal nature of the Zionist regime that targets the civilians.

Kolivand has told the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, that just saying ‘my heart is broken’ in reaction to the photos of innocent Iranian children killed in Israeli strikes is not enough.

“You must not remain silent, you have to follow up on that [and take action],” the IRCS head, Kolivand, said.

Israel’s blind attacks targeted children, women, the elderly, and the sick, the official added.

