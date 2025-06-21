Iran's foreign minister in Turkey for OIC meeting

Araghchi arrived in Istanbul on Saturday morning to attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held in Istanbul on June 21-22.

According to Araghchi, the issue of Israeli regime's aggression on Iran's soil would be discussed particularly.

The unprovoked Israeli aggression on Iran's soil left Tehran with no choice but to defend the Iranian nation and the country's security by hitting back at the criminal Zionists.

The Israeli regime is keeping up on the unprovoked aggression it started a week ago on Iran's soil. After receiving devastating responses from the Iranian Armed Forces, the Zionist regime's officials have turned to threatening the Iranians to evacuate their cities. On Friday, the Iranian nation, from north to south, from east to west, poured into the streets to attend Friday prayers and hold rallies to send a clear message to the Israeli aggressors: The Iranian nation would defend their homeland with all might, and they won't flee to anywhere.

