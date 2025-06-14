Iran warns of harsher response if Israel repeats aggression

In a phone call with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the Israeli regime’s aggression backed by the U.S. and its allies, vowing a stronger military response if attacks persist and criticizing Western double standards on human rights.

President Pezeshkian expressed his appreciation for the call and the position of the Pakistani government in last night’s UN Security Council meeting, stating that the Zionist regime, with the backing of the United States and Western countries, violates all international laws.

The President added that certain states who claim to defend human rights not only support the aggressions of the Zionist regime but also embolden it in carrying out these inhumane actions by providing weapons and equipment. "Even war has its own rules, but the Zionist regime, backed by Western countries, has ignored these rules."

Referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s response last night to the attacks and aggressions of the Zionist regime, Pezeshkian emphasized, "Naturally, if the Islamic Republic was unable to defend itself against this criminal and child-killing regime, we would have to witness its aggression toward our land and the massacre of our people and scientists every day. However, the Islamic Republic was able to bring down some of the Zionist regime’s equipment—claimed to be stealth and invulnerable—with strength. If the Zionists intend to repeat their aggression, they will face a harsher and more powerful response from Iran’s armed forces."

"These events clearly demonstrate why we must strengthen our defensive capabilities. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought to promote peace and security in the region and the world, but such incidents prove that without a powerful defense capability, we could become the target of attacks by a criminal and murderous regime."

Pezeshkian described the coordination between the Zionist regime and the United States in attacking Iranian territory during ongoing negotiations as proof of America's dishonesty and untrustworthiness.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, for his part, stated that the government and people of Pakistan stand alongside the Islamic Republic of Iran. He described the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran as a violation of all international laws, condemned the attack, and expressed condolences over the martyrdom of several Iranian citizens, officials, and scientists.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope for the establishment of peace and calm, adding, "Unfortunately, the Zionist regime, with impunity, commits all these actions in violation of international charters and regulations."

The Pakistani Prime Minister also said that his country is ready to cooperate with Iran in facilitating the return of pilgrims from Hajj, and he asked the Iranian President to convey his greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

MP/6500010