No treaty can ignore Iran’s right to nuclear industry

Speaking to Iranian television, Mohammad Eslami said that no international treaty, rule, or regulation can deny or obstruct Iran’s rights in this regard.

Referring to today’s remarks by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, he described the nuclear industry as a key industry that requires high levels of knowledge and education.

Eslami stressed that nuclear development plays a fundamental role across various fields and its absence would hinder the country’s scientific and technological progress.

He also highlighted Iran’s self-sufficiency in nuclear technology, emphasizing that the country has neither purchased nor imported its nuclear technology. He said that several Iranian scientists had been assassinated by the Israeli regime in connection with these achievements.

