May 29, 2025, 10:18 AM

FM Araghchi:

Iran serious about its brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Saudi Arabia has a very important position in Iran's foreign policy, and Iran will continue its brotherly relations and not allow any disruption in these relations, the Iranian top diplomat says.

In reaction to some issues related to the arrest of an Iranian citizen in Medina during the Hajj pilgrimage, the Iranian Foreign Minister said, "The issue of relations with Saudi Arabia is currently receiving serious attention due to the issues."

"I am in contact with my colleagues in the Hajj Organization to ensure that there are no disruptions to the dispatch of Iranian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia," he said.

Iran is very serious about relations with Saudi Arabia, Araghchi said, adding, "Saudi Arabia has a very important position in Iran's foreign policy, and we will continue our brotherly relations and not allow any disruption in these relations."

