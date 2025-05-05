Iran, Pakistan FMs reaffirm commitment to regional peace

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, met with Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today in Islamabad, according to a press release by the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Araghchi conveyed cordial greetings from the Iranian leadership and reaffirmed Tehran’s desire to further deepen bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Dar welcomed the Iranian delegation and highlighted the historical, cultural, and religious bonds that unite the two neighbouring nations. He expressed appreciation for the positive momentum in Pakistan-Iran relations and emphasized the need to expand cooperation in key areas including trade, energy, border security, and regional connectivity.

The two dignitaries exchanged views on major regional and international developments. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar shared Pakistan’s serious concerns over the prevailing tensions in South Asia as a result of India’s provocative behavior since the Pahalgam incident. He firmly rejected unsubstantiated attempts to implicate Pakistan in the incident, reiterating Islamabad’s call for an international, transparent, and impartial investigation to establish the facts. He further noted that such allegations appear to be a tactic to divert global attention from the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Emphasizing that Pakistan has consistently denounced terrorism in all its forms, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister underscored the country's frontline role in the fight against terror and the significant sacrifices it had made in this struggle.

The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region. Deputy Prime Minister Dar appreciated the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister at this critical juncture.

Both sides agreed to continue working closely to enhance mutual understanding and build a strong foundation for economic and strategic cooperation in the region.

