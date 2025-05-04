Leader receives Hajj officials for a meeting (+VIDEO)

Ahead of this year’s hajj congregation, Iranian Hajj officials meet with Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday.

The meeting is held every year upon the arrival of the Hajj season, during which the Leader delivers his advice and message to the pilgrims and the organizers of the religious rituals.

In his speeches, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei referred to the tragic incident at Bandar Abbas' Shahid Rajaee Port and expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the incident.



Updating...

MNA/