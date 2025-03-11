No alternative to diplomatic solution in dealing with Iran

Speaking at the annual UN Security Council session on EU-UN cooperation in New York on Tuesday, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas claimed that "the constant expansion of Iran’s nuclear programme fully contradicts Iran’s own commitments as endorsed by the Security Council (UNSC Resolution 2231)."

"At the same time, a multilateral approach, like the JCPOA was, is key. There is no sustainable alternative to a diplomatic solution," she said according to the EU External Action website.

MNA