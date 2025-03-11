  1. Politics
No alternative to diplomatic solution in dealing with Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – The European Union foreign policy chief has said there is no sustainable alternative to a diplomatic solution to the Iran issue and the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Speaking at the annual UN Security Council session on EU-UN cooperation in New York on Tuesday,  EU High Representative Kaja Kallas claimed that "the constant expansion of Iran’s nuclear programme fully contradicts Iran’s own commitments as endorsed by the Security Council (UNSC Resolution 2231)."

"At the same time, a multilateral approach, like the JCPOA was, is key. There is no sustainable alternative to a diplomatic solution," she said according to the EU External Action website.

