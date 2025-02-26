Europe to be responsible for aiding Ukraine in future

US President Donald Trump stated in a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office, as quoted by the White House press pool, that European countries will bear the primary responsibility for assisting Ukraine, while the United States is not currently sending anything to Kiev.

Trump was asked if he would support Ukraine in the future. "I think Europe will largely be responsible for that. <…> We're not providing anything, you know. It's about Europe too," the president noted.

"We had very good talks with Russia, we had very good talks with Ukraine," he added.

