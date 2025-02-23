‘We remain true to our pledge to resistance’: Pezeshkian

He made the remarks in an X post on Sunday, hours before an official funeral ceremony for the late Hezbollah leaders in Beirut, Press TV reported.

“The great Lebanese nation deserves to be proud of all its brave sons – especially these two great leaders – the heroes who remained true to their pledge and defended the honor of the nation until they were martyred for the sake of God,” he wrote. “We remain true to our pledge.”

Using US-supplied bunker-busting bombs, Israel assassinated Nasrallah, the longtime leader of Hezbollah, in an airstrike on southern Beirut in September 2024.

The following month, the criminal regime assassinated Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, in an attack on a Beirut suburb.

Hezbollah postponed funeral ceremonies for both leaders due to the possibility of Israeli strikes on the ceremony.

Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday that the Israeli regime boasted that it would seize southern Lebanon, attack the country, and destroy it.

“Today, I am pleased that we have arrived in Beirut at a time when the people of Gaza have returned to their land,” Qalibaf said upon arriving in Beirut to attend the ceremony.

“Likewise, the Zionist regime has been driven out of southern Lebanon, and security has been established in Lebanon.”

MNA