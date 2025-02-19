Hamas ready to release all Israeli prisoners at once

The Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas movement has announced that it is ready to release all remaining Israeli captives at once, Al Jazeera reported.

The group has published a statement outlining its stance during the second phase of negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas proposes exchanging all Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners in ‘one go’ during the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, with the aim of reaching a permanent truce and a full Israeli pullout," the TV channel reported.

MP/