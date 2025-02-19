  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 19, 2025, 8:14 AM

Hamas ready to release all Israeli prisoners at once

Hamas ready to release all Israeli prisoners at once

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Reports say that Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has announced that it is ready to release all remaining Israeli prisoners at once.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas movement has announced that it is ready to release all remaining Israeli captives at once, Al Jazeera reported.

The group has published a statement outlining its stance during the second phase of negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas proposes exchanging all Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners in ‘one go’ during the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, with the aim of reaching a permanent truce and a full Israeli pullout," the TV channel reported.

MP/

News ID 228562

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News