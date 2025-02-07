  1. Politics
Iran, Vatican FMs discuss ties, regional developments

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Foreign ministers of Iran and the Vatican have discussed bilateral ties, regional issues, and global developments over phone, stressing the importance of continued religious dialogue and mutual efforts for peace and justice.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on the current status of relations between Iran and the Vatican, as well as broader regional and global developments.

Araghchi emphasized the long-standing and positive relationship between Iran and the Vatican, stressing the importance of continued religious dialogue and consultations between the two sides. He expressed hope that these exchanges would strengthen mutual understanding among followers of different faiths and help promote peace and justice in the world, based on shared values of Abrahamic religions.

Archbishop Gallagher, for his part, praised Iran's constructive approach to preserving and expanding bilateral interactions, underscoring the need for collective efforts to maintain peace and promote justice globally.

