Palestine to attend 80th anniv. of US bombing of Hiroshima

On August 6, 1945, the US Army dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing an estimated 140,000 people. A second bomb hit Nagasaki on Aug. 9, killing approximately 70,000 more. Japan formally surrendered on Aug. 15, 1945, marking the end of the war, Kyodo News reported on Monday.

Each year, cities hold memorials to mourn victims and pray for lasting peace.

A record 120 countries, regions, and the EU are set to attend the 80th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima. While Russia will again be absent, its ally Belarus will participate for the first time in four years, after Hiroshima lifted its ban on both countries due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Representatives from the US, UK, France, and India will attend, while Palestine and Taiwan, not recognized by Japan, will join for the first time. China, Pakistan, and North Korea have no plans to attend the event.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui noted a growing global awareness of the city's history, pointing to a record 2.26 million museum visitors in the past year.

"As the first city to experience nuclear devastation...we aim to share globally 'the spirit of Hiroshima' that hopes for the realization of true peace and foster grassroots awareness of peace," Matsui told Kyodo News.

MA/PR