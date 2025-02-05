  1. Politics
Zelensky says he is ready for direct talks with Putin

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is ready to sit at the negotiating table with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview posted Tuesday that he would agree to direct talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin to end almost three years of war, France 24 reported.

His comments came amid high anticipation of talks to begin, with Donald Trump -- who has pledged to end the fighting -- back in the White House as the third anniversary of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine approaches.    

Asked how he would feel if he sat opposite Putin at a negotiating table, Zelensky said, "If that is the only set-up in which we can bring peace to the citizens of Ukraine and not lose people, definitely we will go for this set-up," adding that he would be with "four participants."  

He did not specify who the participants were.

Putin last week said Moscow would hold talks with Ukraine but ruled out speaking directly to Zelensky. 

