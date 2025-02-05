Medvedev strongly warns Europe over supporting Kiev

Washington may compensate for its military aid to Ukraine by extracting mineral riches from its soil, while Europe will have to pay dearly for supporting Kiev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Trump explained how Kiev would pay the US - with Ukraine’s rare earths. What about Europe? It will pay through the nose to piece the failed state of Ukraine back together from its scraps. Europeans, thank your leaders for this: Ursula, Macron, Scholz, and other pathetic figures!" Medvedev wrote on the X social network.

The statement was issued in the context of US President Donald Trump’s declared intention of obtaining rare earth minerals from Ukraine. Trump said earlier that the United States would like to get access to Ukraine’s rare-earth minerals. "We’re putting in hundreds of billions of dollars. They have great rare earth. And I want security of the rare earth," he said.

