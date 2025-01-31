Iran to support any government approved by Syrian people

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in an interview with Al Jazeera on Friday.

Referring to the ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas and the Israeli regime, Araghchi said that Tehran is ready to help the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

"We congratulate the Palestinian Resistance on the victory and the return of the (Palestinian) prisoners. October 7 revived the cause of Palestine and this issue became the first issue in the region and the world," he underlined.

Pointing to the situation in Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government, Aragchi said that the Islamic Republic will support any government in Syria that is approved by the Syrian nation.

