Jan 29, 2025, 11:30 AM

Fallacy of weakened Iran debunked: IRGC general

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh dismissed the notion propagated by the enemies that Iran has been weakened.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Tuesday, the IRGC Aerospace commander said the enemies attempt to reverse the realities.

Criticizing the individuals inside and outside Iran who have been deceived into thinking that Iran has been weakened, the general said everything has become clear to everybody these days.

He also praised the Palestinian nation and its supporters for a united display of resistance, saying, “It proved that perseverance, fortitude, and resistance in the true sense of the word will result in victory.”

The world has acknowledged that Palestine has emerged victorious and the Zionists have reached none of their objectives, the commander added.

In remarks on January 22, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei dismissed the “delusional claims” that Iran has been weakened, saying the future will reveal who is truly weak.

