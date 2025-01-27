Iran condemns attack on civilian targets in Sudan

Expressing his sympathy with the victims of the recent attacks that led to the killing of dozens of civilians, especially in the city of Fasher, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the necessity of observing the principles and standards of international humanitarian law, especially the principle of prohibiting attacks on civilian targets and places, and called for the cessation of conflicts and finding a political solution to the current crisis in Sudan.

Some 70 people were killed in an attack on the only functional hospital in the besieged city of El Fasher in Sudan, the chief of the World Health Organization said Sunday.

The attack on the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital, which local officials blamed on the Rapid Support Forces, came as the group has seen apparent battlefield losses to the Sudanese military and allied forces under the command of army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan. That includes Burhan appearing near a burning oil refinery north of Khartoum on Saturday that his forces said they seized from the RSF, AP reported.

In the Saudi hospital attack in El Fasher, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus offered the death toll in a post on the social platform X.

“The appalling attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, Sudan, led to 19 injuries and 70 deaths among patients and companions,” Ghebreyesus wrote. “At the time of the attack, the hospital was packed with patients receiving care.”

Another health facility in Al Malha also was attacked Saturday, he added.

“We continue to call for a cessation of all attacks on health care in Sudan, and to allow full access for the swift restoration of the facilities that have been damaged,” he wrote. “Above all, Sudan’s people need peace. The best medicine is peace.”

MNA/