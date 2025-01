Hamedan governor's political and security deputy announced on Wednesday that a military plane crashed in Kabudarahang city of Hamadan province.

"Fortunately, the pilots saved themselves before the crash," the official said.

2 pilots suffered minor injuries and were taken to medical centers, informed sources said.

According to the reports, the incident happened around 10:30 am today.

Kabudarahang city is located in the northwest, 60 km from the center of Hamadan province.

MNA/IRN