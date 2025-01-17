Israeli regime officially signs truce agreement in Doha

The Israeli military was forced to give in to pressures imposed by the Gaza resistance groups and accepted a ceasefire deal yesterday with Hamas, despite all its claims that it launched the genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip 15 months ago with the destruction of Hamas as its main objective.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed on Friday morning that the Israeli and Hamas negotiating teams have signed a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Doha, Times of Israel reported.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said the premier had convened a security cabinet meeting for Friday in order to hold a vote on the deal.

The Times reported that the full cabinet meeting is not slated to take place until Saturday night, though, a Netanyahu spokesperson has said, explaining that opponents of the deal must be given 24 hours to petition the High Court.

MNA