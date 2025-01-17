At least 27 people killed in LA wildfire

Thousands of firefighters are battling wildfires across 45 square miles of densely populated Los Angeles County, ABC News reported.

About 82,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders and another 90,000 are under evacuation warnings.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in an update Thursday that 18 people remain missing after the Southern California wildfires.

Overall, authorities received a total of 43 missing persons reports related to the Eaton and Palisades fires. Of those, 12 were located safe.

Of the 31 people who remained unaccounted for, investigators have recovered the remains of 13 of them, according to the sheriff's latest update. That leaves 18 people who are currently missing.

Investigators have been searching structures associated with missing person reports using search and rescue personnel and cadaver dogs, the sheriff's department said.

Since Pacific Palisades spans the jurisdiction of both the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles Police Department, it's possible that more people remain missing from LAPD lists.

MA/PR