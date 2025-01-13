  1. Politics
Jan 13, 2025, 8:29 PM

Iran, E3 deputy FMs hold talks in Geneva

Iran, E3 deputy FMs hold talks in Geneva

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – The deputy foreign ministers for political affairs of Iran and the European Troika met Monday to discuss talks on lifting anti-Iran sanctions, nuclear issues, and the worrisome situation of the West Asia region.

Iran Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi held talks with his counterparts from the E3 (Britain, Germany, France) in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday. 

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi was also attending the negotiations. 

Also, on Tuesday, Takht-Ravanchi held a separate meeting with Enrique Mora, the European Union coordinator, in Geneva.

This round of talks was held in continuation of the New York talks in October and the Geneva talks in December. 

MNA/ISN1403102418068

News ID 226860

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News