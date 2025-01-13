Iran, E3 deputy FMs hold talks in Geneva

Iran Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi held talks with his counterparts from the E3 (Britain, Germany, France) in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi was also attending the negotiations.

Also, on Tuesday, Takht-Ravanchi held a separate meeting with Enrique Mora, the European Union coordinator, in Geneva.

This round of talks was held in continuation of the New York talks in October and the Geneva talks in December.

MNA/ISN1403102418068