IRGC unveils underground missile city

The new missile city of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was unveiled in the presence of Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC.

Part of the operations of the True Promise 1 and 2 against Israeli regime were carried out using this underground missile base.

In Iran's Operation True Promise 2, missiles from this base were able to target the Israeli base "Navatim" in the heart of the occupied territories.

The Israeli regime has not yet been able to restore the base of "Navatim", which is home to advanced "F-35" fighter jets, to normalcy.

Speaking on an inspection visit to the southwestern city of Abadan earlier on Friday, Major General Hossein Salami said that "Soon, underground missile and drone complexes will be unveiled, and you will see the unseen enormity and depth of Iran's power."

MNA/6343219