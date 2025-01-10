Yemen launches three drones at occupied territories

Hebrew Channel 12 reported that the 'Israeli' Air Force intercepted two drones launched from Yemen, according to Roya News English website.

Simultaneously, Home Front Command announced that air raid sirens were activated in the western Negev following the detection of a drone infiltration.

Channel 12 suggested that the drone responsible for triggering the sirens in the western Negev was likely launched from Yemen.

The Israeli military said in a later report on Friday that three drone had been launched.

Israel’s air force intercepted three drones apparently launched at the regime by Yemenis in quick succession on Thursday evening, the military said, marking the first attack in days by the Yemenis, Times of Israel said.

MNA