  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 10, 2025, 9:33 AM

Yemen launches three drones at occupied territories

Yemen launches three drones at occupied territories

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Local media in the occupied Palestinian territories have reported that the Yemenis launched three drones early on Friday as their support for the Palestinians continues.

Hebrew Channel 12 reported that the 'Israeli' Air Force intercepted two drones launched from Yemen, according to Roya News English website. 

Simultaneously, Home Front Command announced that air raid sirens were activated in the western Negev following the detection of a drone infiltration.

Channel 12 suggested that the drone responsible for triggering the sirens in the western Negev was likely launched from Yemen.

The Israeli military said in a later report on Friday that three drone had been launched.

Israel’s air force intercepted three drones apparently launched at the regime by Yemenis in quick succession on Thursday evening, the military said, marking the first attack in days by the Yemenis, Times of Israel said. 

MNA

News ID 226716

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News