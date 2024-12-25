Too early to predict Syria future: Iran FM

“It is premature to make judgments about Syria’s future at this stage; numerous factors will shape the country’s future, the future is highly uncertain,” Araghchi said.

The top Iranian diplomat noted that while some parties might claim to have achieved victories, the overall situation remains unpredictable, PressTV reported.

The terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took over Syria and brought an end to Assad’s 24-year reign earlier this month.

Araghchi’s remarks came a day after Fatemeh Mohajerani, the Iranian government spokeswoman, stressed the importance of a Syrian government based on the popular vote of its citizens, describing it as a key concern for Iran.

Another critical concern, she noted, is preventing the rise and expansion of terrorism, as it significantly impacts both Syria and the entire region.

During a weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei also emphasized the Islamic Republic’s unwavering commitment to preserve Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He asserted that the Syrian people hold the exclusive right to decide their fate free from foreign interference.

Terrorist groups, led by HTS, took control of Damascus on December 8 and declared an end to Assad’s rule in a surprise offensive that was launched from their stronghold in northwestern Syria, reaching the capital in less than two weeks.

The HTS terrorist group, supported by the US and its regional allies, has promised to form an inclusive government but the United Nations says the situation remains “fluid.”

Regional countries have urged Syrians to work to avert a spiral into chaos after the HTS stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

Syria’s stability and future are threatened by various factors, including Israel’s illegal occupation of the Syrian territory, driven by its expansionist policies, and the persistent presence of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are backed by the US, in the country’s northeast.

Additional challenges stem from the perpetration of human rights violations against minority groups by HTS terrorists, as well as escalating humanitarian crises.

