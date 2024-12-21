Yemen hits Tel Aviv with hypersonic ballistic missile

In a statement issued on Saturday, Saree said that the Yemeni forces hit a military target in Jaffa with the Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

The missile accurately hit the target and the Zionist enemy's interception systems could not prevent this missile operation, he added.

He stressed that the Arab state would continue its support for Palestine until the Zionist regime's aggression stops and the blockade of the Gaza Strip is lifted.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/6322579