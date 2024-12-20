Pezeshkian hopes for D-8 deepening friendship, brotherhood

In a post on his X account, President Pezeshkian addressed his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and voiced hope that ""we will witness the deepening of friendship and brotherhood during the presidency of Egypt over D-8 Organization among member states."

President Pezeshkian, who traveled to Egypt on Thursday to attend the 11th D-8 summit, held separate meetings with the presidents of Turkey and Egypt, prime minister of Pakistan, and participated in a special meeting to review the situation in Gaza and Lebanon.

