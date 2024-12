Three years ago, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in a meeting with Ahl al-Bayt (AS) eulogists, referred to a request from a group of women to hold a meeting on the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) and emphasized the necessity of such meetings.

Over the past two years, such a meeting has been held on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA).

MA