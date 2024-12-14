"Ceasefire agreement ended aggression not resistance"

The Lebanese Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naeem Qassem delivered a speech on Sunday.

"it is a duty for all Arab, Islamic nations to support Gaza," he said at the start of his speech.

"Israel is seeking to put an end to any Resistance Project in the region," Qassem said.

He added that the Hezbollah forces inflicted heavy pain on the Israeli military and its soldiers.

"We made big sacrifices in standing firm against Israeli regime," he further said.

Hezbollah Secretary-General went on to say that " the ceasefire agreement with the Israeli regime is to end aggression, not resistance."

"Enemy must be confronted by preparing appropriate strength," he added.

"Legitimacy of resistance is taken from its beliefs," continued Hezbollah chief, adding that "Sacrifices make way for resistance."

"Our land will not be liberated except by resistance," added Qassem, noting that "Methods, means of resistance can vary interchangeably "

Elsewhere, he said that "the ceasefire agreement has nothing to do with Lebanon's domestic affairs, adding that Hezbollah showed patience in the face of Israel's violations of the agreement."

"The sacrifices made by the resistance are the price it has paid for its continuation," the Hezbollah chief said.

"Had it not been for the resistance of Hezbollah fighters, Israel would have taken Beirut," Qassem later noted.

"The Israeli regime had expansionist intentions to occupy Golan Heights," he also said.

"Hezbollah is still strong and recovering from its wounds," noted the resistance group's chief.

Qassem said that those who wished to see the end of Hezbollah have been disappointed.

"Implementation of ceasefire deal and reconstruction among our aims," he said.

"We hope collaboration would be an option for new Syrian government," further noted he.

"We hope new Syrian government considers Israel as an enemy," the Hezbollah leader noted, adding that " We do not believe what is happening in Syria will impact Lebanon."

