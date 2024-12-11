UK has blood of Syrian people on it hands: Iran FM spox

Esmail Baghaei, the spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry said that "Mr. Lammy should be asked how much of the more than four billion pounds that he claims the British government has spent on the Syrian crisis was actually spent on creating and continuing the crisis?"

Saying that "Actors like Britain, who were responsible for the formation and spread of ISIL in Syria and Iraq, have the blood of the Syrian people on their hands," Baghaei added, "Right now, the Syrian people are being massacred and their infrastructure is being destroyed with weapons given by Britain to Israel."

"This is truly a disgrace and a shame, even for a country that has a long history of the most disgusting form of colonialism as well as the numerous genocides of indigenous peoples," the senior Iranian diplomat said.

MNA