Iran unveils upgrade version of its Kowsar satellite

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Iran has unveiled two homegrown satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, in a ceremony attended by knowledge-based and private companies.

Kowsar satellite, built by an Iranian consortium of knowledge-based companies, is planned to be sent into an orbit 500 km above the Earth's surface by a foreign launch vehicle.

It is a measurement, and observation satellite with an imaging resolution of 3.45 meters per pixel, which can be used for agricultural purposes, surveillance, and demarcation.

The satellite has an orbital lifespan of two years.

According to some statistics, the Hodhod (Eurasian hoopoe) satellite has uses in the area of the Internet of Things as well as agriculture, transportation, and crisis management scenarios.

