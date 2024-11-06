Iran receives first signals from Kowsar, Hodhod satellites

Receiving the signals has several meanings. Firstly, the launch was completely successful, and secondly, the operation of the satellite and its successful separation from the carrier, said Hossein Shahrabi, the CEO of Omidfaza, a private Iranian company behind the manufacturing and launching of the two satellites.

For us, this reception means the complete opening of the satellite antennas and their successful exit from the carrier, he added.

The satellites named Kowsar and Hodhod were launched into space from eastern Russia using a Soyuz rocket carrier in the early hours of Tuesday and were successfully placed into the 500 km orbit of Earth.

The data and images from the two satellites will be suitable for use in agriculture, land surveying, transport, and the environment.

The great advantage of the Hodhod satellite is that its mission is to create a platform for providing narrowband Internet of Things (IoT) services, with international coverage and in remote areas, including forests, mountains.

The launch reflects the growing space cooperation between Moscow and Tehran as well as another achievement of the Islamic Republic in aerospace technology.

