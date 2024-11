The accident on the Tsiribihina River occurred Tuesday night, according to the Madagascan Maritime, Port and River Agency.

The boat, with 26 passengers on board, stopped at a port around midnight, when a landslide hit the area, killing 16 people instantly, the agency said in a statement.

Ten passengers were rescued unharmed.

The boat was traveling between Belo sur Tsiribihina and Ankalalaobe, two towns in the Menabe region.

MNA/