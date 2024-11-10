  1. World
Japanese Navy minesweeper catches fire, one injured: report

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – A fire broke out on a Japanese Self-Defense Forces ship on Sunday, with national broadcaster reporting that one crew member was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

An official from the Maritime Self-Defense Force said that the minesweeper "Ukushima" was sailing off the coast of Fukuoka Prefecture at around 9:40 a.m. when the fire occurred, but said the location and cause was still being determined.

Footage on NHK showed black smoke billowing out from the center of the ship at around 2:30 p.m.

According to NHK, the fire started in the engine room, where one crew member became stranded, citing the Japan Coast Guard. The Maritime Self-Defense Force spokesman was not able to confirm the information, and calls to the Coast Guard on the weekend were unanswered, the report added. 

