Iranians commemorating nat'l day of fighting Global Arrogance

Nationwide rallies is underway in Tehran and other cities of Iran on Sunday to mark Student Day, which is the anniversary of the takeover of the US former US Embassy in Iran.

The rallies Aban 13th are the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance in Iran, in which Iranians gather to hold the anniversary of 13 Aban.

Nationwide rallies are being held in all provinces of Iran. In Tehran, the event will be held in front of the US Den of Spies (former US embassy) and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will address the participants of this rally in Tehran.

On November 4, 1979, Iranian students took over the US Den of Spies (US embassy) in Tehran in protest of numerous US conspiracies against the Islamic Revolution.

Aban 13 (Nov. 4) marks three important events: the anniversary of the takeover of the former US embassy in Tehran by Muslim students following the Imam's line (1979), the anniversary of the exile of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini by Shah (1964), and the Student Day (marking the day in 1978 on which several students taking part in a protest rally against the former Shah were martyred.

MNA/